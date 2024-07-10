Top
BMW crash case: Shiv Sena sacks key accused Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah as party's deputy leader

PTI
10 July 2024 8:49 AM GMT
A one-line notice by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Rajesh Shah has been relieved from the post of the party's deputy leader
Rajesh Shah, however, continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena. — Facebook

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah, whose son Mihir Shah was allegedly involved in the BMW hit-and-run, as the party's deputy leader.

A one-line notice by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Rajesh Shah has been relieved from the post of the party's deputy leader.

Shah, however, continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena.

A BMW car driven by Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said.

According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle. The driver allegedly ran over her while reversing the BMW.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.

