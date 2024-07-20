BJP's R. Ashok Accuses Karnataka CM of Fraud Cover-Up

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok on Saturday alleged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah buried the alleged fraudulent transactions in the bank accounts of Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation by favouring an investigation by sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Criminal Investigation Department (CID. In a bid to hush-up the fraud, the Chief Minister passed the bucks on officials concerned.

While the Chief Minister favoured SIT investigation but the Union Bank of India where Valmiki Corporation had its bank accounts wanted investigation by the sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Leader of Opposition, at a press conference, questioned “What was the Chief Minister doing when fraud took place in the Valmiki Corporation? and said the mask of the Chief Minister of being a person of clean hands has been exposed with the fraudulent transactions in Valmiki Corporation.

“Why was the same officer continued in the same post despite his track record was not good?” he asked and questioned Siddaramaiah “What made B. Nagendra resign as Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare?” Continuing, he said, “If the Minister had no role then why did he resign?”

He alleged B. Nagendra as the Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Congress MLA Basabagouda Daddal, chairman of Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation garnered funds (Valmiki Corporation) and helped Congress party to make use of the funds collected from Karnataka and spend it on election expenditure in Telangana during the Lok Sabha election held in May this year.

After the election, he accused the Congress party of abandoning Nagendra and Daddal mid-way after allegations surrounded them.

Ashok asked the Chief Minister “What is the status of investigation into the alleged 40 percent commission against the previous BJP government” and stated 15 months have elapsed but the investigation into the 40 percent commission allegations has not yet been completed. “Does investigation need such a lengthy time to complete?” he asked.









