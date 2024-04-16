BJP’s Conspiracy To Throttle TN’s Voice

Chennai: By increasing the number of seats to 888 in the floor of the new Parliament building, the BJP government had hung a Damocles Sword over the head of Tamil Nadu, whose representation in the Lok Sabha would be reduced as part of the open conspiracy to stifle the voice of the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

The BJP government’s plan was to go for a delimitation of constituencies based on population and raise the number of MPs in States that terribly failed to implement the family planning programme in the country and bring down the representation of States that were successfully in population control, Stalin said in his message on social media channel X.

The Modi government that even now cared less for the rights and aspirations of Tamil Nadu, which was forced to approach the Supreme Court to get its rightful share on every occasion, would only shortchange the State after cutting down the representation in Parliament as it was already doing in the sharing of tax revenue, he said.

So it was imperative that an end was put to the autocratic Modi government that was stifling the intellectual voice of the State and treating the people of the State as second class citizens, he said added that Modi would not give even a false promise of not reducing the State’s representation in Parliament at least for the sake of winning the elections.

Voting for the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, was equally a waste as voting for the BJP since both of them would not succeed, he said, urging the people to save democracy and defeat fascism by voting for the INDIA coalition.