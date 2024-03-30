BJP's Basavaraj Bommai Criticizes Congress's Fielding of Ministerial Relatives in Haveri Elections

HAVERI: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai, criticized the Congress for fielding the relatives of ministers for the upcoming elections due to a lack of suitable candidates. In response to questions regarding the issuance of tickets to ministerial family members within the Congress, Bommai remarked, "Family politics has been ingrained within the Congress for generations. While not unexpected, this time, the surge in family politics stems from a unique circumstance. The Congress high command directed about 10-12 ministers to contest the elections. Lacking confidence in their prospects, these ministers were left to nominate candidates. Consequently, they have fielded their kin for tickets. However, this move is unlikely to yield political dividends for the Congress." Bommai asserted that the voters will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



