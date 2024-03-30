Top
Home » News » Politics

BJP's Basavaraj Bommai Criticizes Congress's Fielding of Ministerial Relatives in Haveri Elections

Politics
Gururaj A Paniyadi
30 March 2024 6:23 PM GMT
BJPs Basavaraj Bommai Criticizes Congresss Fielding of Ministerial Relatives in Haveri Elections
x
Former Chief Minister condemns Congress's reliance on family politics, predicts lack of political gains. (Image by Arrangement)

HAVERI: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai, criticized the Congress for fielding the relatives of ministers for the upcoming elections due to a lack of suitable candidates. In response to questions regarding the issuance of tickets to ministerial family members within the Congress, Bommai remarked, "Family politics has been ingrained within the Congress for generations. While not unexpected, this time, the surge in family politics stems from a unique circumstance. The Congress high command directed about 10-12 ministers to contest the elections. Lacking confidence in their prospects, these ministers were left to nominate candidates. Consequently, they have fielded their kin for tickets. However, this move is unlikely to yield political dividends for the Congress." Bommai asserted that the voters will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
basavaraj bommai 2024 Lok Sabha elections Haveri district 
India Southern States Karnataka 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X