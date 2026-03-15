BJP Will Return To Power With Record Numbers In Assam: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Hours before the Election Commission’s announced the poll schedule, union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam will return to power with a record mandate in the ensuing assembly elections.

Mr Shah who addressed a large gathering of the BJP’s youth workers in Guwahati, said, “The Maha Kumbh of youths in Guwahati today makes it clear that in the coming election the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will come to power. I can easily predict that BJP will achieve a record majority in this election.”

Voting to elect 126 new members of the Assam assembly will be held in one phase on April 9.

Asserting that anyone who sees today’s gathering can easily presume what will be the status of parties opposing us in the next election, Mr Shah accused the Congress of “defaming” the country after members of the party’s youth wing staged a shirtless protest during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Listing the state government’s achievements in the past five years, including providing 165,000 government jobs against a promise of 100,000 made in 2021, Mr Shah said, “Did anyone have to pay any bribe or secure recommendation from any leaders to get jobs and not a single court case (alleging irregularities in appointments) was filed. This is an indication of how BJP runs governments.”

Mr Shah also accused the Congress governments in the past of not respecting Assam’s language, heritage and culture and of failing to curb terror outfits. He also pointed out how peace deals with various armed groups in the past five years led to the surrender of arms by over 10,800 youths and brought peace across the state after decades.

He accused the Congress for encouraging illegal infiltrators for vote bank politics and asked people to give another term to BJP to drive out infiltrators not just from the state but from every corner of the country. He asked, “Can Congress act against illegal infiltrators? Only BJP can make Assam infiltrator-free.”

He alleged, “Congress had legalised, formalised and normalised illegal infiltrators, but we have taken a resolve to throw them out even after being normalised by the Congress party.”

He lauded the government for evicting illegal settlers from 49,500 acres of encroached government and forest land.

He reiterated that the opposition has every right to protest but criticised the choice of venue, describing the summit as a global platform meant to strengthen India rather than a stage for “personal politics”.

“Congress has tried to defame the country by removing clothes at the AI Summit. We are all in politics, and we were also in opposition, but there is a place for it,” said Mr Shah.

He further criticised Rahul Gandhi for defending the protesters, referring to remarks in which the Congress leader described the workers who protested half-naked as “shere-babbar”.

“Instead of apologising, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress workers who protested half-nakedly are lion-hearted. I don’t think any responsible political party will do that,” Shah said.

Mr Shah dared the Congress to oppose the BJP politically but said protests of this nature on an international platform harm India’s image.

“You can oppose us with all your might, but when the whole world comes to see India’s youth strength, there you are narrowing their possibilities. India’s public will not forgive you,” he said.