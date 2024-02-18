Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy ruled out an alliance with the BRS or any other party in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and announced that the BJP would contest all 17 seats, with strategies chalked out to win a majority of them.

When criticism from Congress circles claiming the BJP and BRS were hand in glove was put to him, Kishan Reddy vociferously tried to nip the alliance talk in the bud by stating that his party was clear in its stand to go solo in all elections in Telangana state.

He pointed out to BJP president J.P. Nadda’s confidence in the cadre of the party, citing its increased vote share from 7.1 per cent to 14 per cent in the state in the recent Assembly elections, during the recent two-day office bearers meet at Bharata Mandapam in Delhi.

Kishan Reddy dubbed the BRS and the Congress as “sinking parties” in the state. “The BRS had already lost ground and the Congress is also having no future in the state and the country,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons in Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman also exuded confidence that the BJP would win over 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The office bearers meeting also discussed the Prime Minister’s tour of the state and plans for mega public meetings by senior party leaders Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda before the notification of Lok Sabha elections.