BJP Strategizes for Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Byelection Showdown

Hyderabad: The BJP election management committee conducted a preparatory meeting on Tuesday for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates' constituency byelection to the Legislative Council to be held on May 27. The BJP has fielded Gujjula Premender Reddy for the seat. The vacancy arose due to the resignation of Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of the BRS in December last year after he was elected to the Assembly from Jangaon.

All senior leaders of the party including Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Dr K. Laxman, party’s Parliamentary Board and election management committee member, BJP Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy and senior leader Etala Rajendar took part in the meeting.

The Congress has fielded Teenmar Mallanna, who contested as an independent and came second in the 2021 Council elections. The BRS has filed A. Rakesh Reddy, a former BJP spokesperson, who left the party after he was denied a nomination for the Assembly elections last year. The counting of votes for what is being seen as a tight contest will take place on June 5. The election is crucial for the three parties as it will be a test of their strength in the area covered by the three undivided districts, and set the momentum for the local bodies polls that are expected to be held later this year.