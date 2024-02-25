BJP Strategizes for Andhra Pradesh Polls, Eyes Key Seats in Rayalaseema

Tirupati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying efforts to make significant headway into Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With negotiations progressing positively with the Telugu Desam (TD) and Jana Sena, the BJP is eyeing key parliamentary seats in the state, signalling its intentions to expand beyond traditional strongholds.



Sources close to the negotiations reveal that the saffron party's primary focus lies particularly on two prestigious parliamentary constituencies in the Rayalaseema region—Tirupati and Rajampet—as part of its seat-sharing discussions. The choice of these constituencies makes evident the BJP's strategic aim to penetrate new territories and bolster its presence in Andhra Pradesh

In Rajampet, the BJP is poised to field Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, former Chief Minister of the unified state of Andhra Pradesh. Kiran Kumar Reddy's candidature holds symbolic significance as he embodies the legacy of the united state, providing the BJP with a sense of continuity and resonance among voters. However, his nomination could potentially disrupt the TD’s plans to field its own candidate, Sugavasi Palakondrayudu, in the constituency.For the Tirupati seat, the TD has reportedly conceded ground to the BJP, given the latter's historically poor performance in the region. The TD or BJP has not clinched this seat since 1985, with only one exception in 1999, when the BJP’s N. Venkata Swamy secured victory. Contemplating its candidate options, the BJP is considering S. Muni Subramanyam, the party's state secretary, for his strong local ties and campaign experience with the Praja Rajyam party. Subramanyam's extensive background as a contractor for over two decades also brings considerable financial resources to the table.However, the candidature of A. Niharika, daughter of former Karnataka Chief Secretary Ratnaprabha, has also been in contention. Yet, doubts have arisen regarding her electoral viability following her mother's unsuccessful bid in the recent Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. Speculation had also surrounded the potential candidature of former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi for the Tirupati seat. However, Lakshmi has expressed disinterest in contesting for a parliamentary seat and instead seeks an Assembly ticket for her husband.