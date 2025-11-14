NDA's Win In Bihar 'Historic'; 'Seal Of Trust' For Welfare Policies Of Double Engine Govt: Nadda

New Delhi : BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday hailed NDA's victory in Bihar polls as "historic" and said it is a seal of trust for development and welfare policies of the "double engine" government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.In a post on X, Nadda said the "resounding majority" that the NDA has got in the election is also proof that people of Bihar have completely rejected the Mahagathbandhan's 'jungle raj' and corruption, and embraced the dimensions of "good governance, stability, and development" of the ruling coalition.

"The historic public support received by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is a seal of trust from the people on the development-oriented and public welfare policies of the double-engine government" of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar, the BJP chief said.

This "unprecedented mandate" will give a concrete form to fulfil the NDA's resolve of making Bihar a developed state and India a developed country, he added.

The NDA was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of the total 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, was struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.