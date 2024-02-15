BJP MLAs Criticise Fir Against Their Legislators

Bengaluru: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on Thursday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs criticize the ruling Congress led State Government over a First Information Report (FIR) filed against their Mangaluru MLAs Vedavas Kamat and Bharath Shetty over the alleged unlawful gathering and provocative statement made by them in front of St Gerosa Highschool prompting police to file FIR against them at Mangaluru South police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

Explaining the reasons for filing FIR against BJP MLAs of Mangaluru, Minister for Home Dr G Parameshwar in the Assembly on Thursday stated that Mangaluru MLA Vedavas Kamat along with BJP MLA Bharat Shetty, Corporators Sandeep Garodi and Bharat Shetty, Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pampial among others had gathered in front of St Gerosa High School on February 12 and without verification of facts had staged a protest alleging that teacher Prabha has insulted Hindu Gods.

In the protest, they raised slogans against Christian community and also slogans ‘Jai Sriram.’ Both the BJP MLAs had reportedly given a call to the students of the St Gerosa High school not to obey the orders of the School authorities.

The action of BJP MLAs amounted to bring disharmony in the society especially in communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. Fir against both the MLAs have been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code and investigations are underway, said the Minister for Home.

Dr G Parameshwar stated that FIR has been filed based on facts and stated that “It is the truth.” In the meantime, BJP MLAs shouted “It is a shame.” Unhappy with the reply from the Home Minister, Leader of Opposition Ashoka, BJP MLAs-C.C. Patil and Sunil Kumar criticized the State Government and soon other BJP MLAs joined in to criticize the FIR.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj wanted BJP MLAs to go through the FIR copy and stated that “It is not a BJP government in power in the State but a Government running as per the Constitution.”

Taking into consideration the noisy atmosphere, the session was adjourned to Friday.