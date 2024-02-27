Top
Home » News » Politics

BJP MLA Somashekar Defiant, Vows to Vote According to Conscience in RS Elections

Politics
M B GIRISH
27 Feb 2024 12:20 PM GMT
BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar declares intent to vote based on conscience, prioritizing promises of constituency funds over party allegiance in Rajya Sabha polls, defying party whip
BJP MLA Somashekar Defiant, Vows to Vote According to Conscience in RS Elections
x
BJP MLA and former minister S.T. Somashekar

Bengaluru: BJP MLA and former minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday said that he will vote for the nominees in the fray “as per my conscience” and will cast my votes for the nominees irrespective of the party one belongs to and on assurance to allocate funds to the Yeshwanthapura constituency after getting elected to Rajya Sabha.

Prior to casting his vote in Vidhana Soudha, Somashekar said Rajya Sabha nominees assure funds before their election but none of them allocate funds to MLAs. “My first preferential vote will be for those nominees who assure me to allocate funds and his vote would be without any discrimination of the party that a nominee belongs to,” said the BJP MLA and he would not bother on the whip served to him.

“I obeyed the orders of the leaders when I was in Congress and also in BJP and have seen enough of it before taking a decision to vote as per my conscience,” stated the BJP MLA.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar rajya sabha elections 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
M B GIRISH
About the AuthorM B GIRISH

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X