BJP MLA Somashekar Defiant, Vows to Vote According to Conscience in RS Elections

Bengaluru: BJP MLA and former minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday said that he will vote for the nominees in the fray “as per my conscience” and will cast my votes for the nominees irrespective of the party one belongs to and on assurance to allocate funds to the Yeshwanthapura constituency after getting elected to Rajya Sabha.

Prior to casting his vote in Vidhana Soudha, Somashekar said Rajya Sabha nominees assure funds before their election but none of them allocate funds to MLAs. “My first preferential vote will be for those nominees who assure me to allocate funds and his vote would be without any discrimination of the party that a nominee belongs to,” said the BJP MLA and he would not bother on the whip served to him.

“I obeyed the orders of the leaders when I was in Congress and also in BJP and have seen enough of it before taking a decision to vote as per my conscience,” stated the BJP MLA.