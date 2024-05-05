Karnataka BJP Leader Alleges Congress Fears Vote Loss with Rahul's Name

Hubballi: Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA and senior BJP leader Mahesh Tenginakai has asserted that the Congress Party lacks the courage to contest elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media today Tenginakai articulated the apprehension, stating, "The Congress fears a loss of votes if Rahul's name is mentioned."

"The Congress has failed to field candidates in the requisite number of seats necessary for a majority. In the last Lok Sabha elections, they fell short of securing the seats required to be recognized as the official opposition party. I anticipate a further decline in this election, spelling doom for the Congress post-election," Tenginakai said.

In a critique aimed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Tenginakai lamented the focus solely on state-centric issues like guarantee schemes during Lok Sabha elections.

He urged, "The state Congress government should issue a white paper detailing the funds released for developmental projects in the last year."

"The Congress is not clear on what issue to talk about. Let the CM tell us what the Congress will do for the country," he questioned.

Tenginakai lauded the clean slate of Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the absence of corruption allegations and citing the electorate's clear mandate in reelecting him.

Regarding the Dharwad constituency, he commended BJP workers for disseminating manifestos and pamphlets outlining development initiatives spearheaded by MP and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. Tenginakai brushed off concerns about the opposition from Dingaleswara Swamiji, asserting that it would not sway the election outcome.