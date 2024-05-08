Hyderabad: NV Subhash, BJP leader and grandson of former PM PV Narasimha Rao, expressed his enthusiasm after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. Describing the encounter as a significant occasion, Subhash highlighted the wide-ranging discussions that took place. He remarked on the Prime Minister's approach, likening it to a familial reunion, where Modi engaged with them in a manner akin to a long-lost relative.

Subhash emphasized the resonance between his grandfather, PV Narasimha Rao, and PM Modi, noting their shared commitment to addressing diverse issues beyond politics. He commended Modi for his recognition of individuals from various backgrounds who have positively impacted society, particularly the marginalized. Drawing parallels between the two leaders, Subhash lauded their selfless dedication to the nation, asserting that both prioritize the country's interests above personal gain.