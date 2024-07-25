BJP-JDS to Launch Padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru over MUDA Scam

Bengaluru: After overnight dharna in Vidhana Soudha demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over scam in Valimki Corporation and in plot allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), now the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leaders are all set to take out a padayatra from Bengaluru city to Mysuru city covering a distance of 140-km pressing for their demand. Mysuru is the home turf of Siddaramaiah who represents Varuna Assembly seat.

Disclosing the padayatra decision, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi on Thursday said the padayatra details will be chalked out after a discussion with JDS State unit president and Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and the meeting with Kumaraswamy will be held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said BJP and JDS MLAs registered an overnight dharna inside Vidhana Soudha demanding the resignation of Chief Minister holding him accountable in the multi-crore fraud in the bank accounts of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Continuing, he alleged Chief Minister is accused of illegally acquiring 14 plots in his wife's name for sacrificing about 3.6 acres to MUDA and accused Siddaramaiah of being reluctant to hand over the plot allotments by MUDA to sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation is a clear indication of CM’s desperate attempt to escape from law and hide the loot.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sarcastically said, “Let them walk to Delhi." and stated "We will release the list of MUDA sites illegally allotted by the previous BJP government. We will release the list and expose their scams.”

He alleged “If any irregularities happened, it happened during the BJP rule. Investigations are on and we will expose BJP’s scams during the tenure of B.S. Yediyurappa and Basvaraj Bommai as Chief Ministers (2019-2023).”

He asked BJP leaders to submit documentation on the alleged scams in MUDA and Valmiki Corporation to the investigating officer instead of hue and cry over the scams.