BJP Has Become The First Choice Of Everyone In The Country: PM in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Sunday virtually performed Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, in Kaliabor said that Congress party has lost the faith of the people as it handed over Assam's land to infiltrators for votes during its rule in the northeastern states.

Addressing a large public rally at Koliabor in central Assam’s Nagaon district, Mr Modi alleged that infiltration kept increasing during the Congress rule in Assam for decades, with illegal immigrants encroaching upon forests, animal corridors and traditional institutions.

He reiterated, “The BJP government is protecting Assam's identity and culture by evicting infiltrators who encroached land.”

The Prime Minister while laying the foundation stone for Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga corridor and flagging off two Amrit Bharat trains asserted that BJP has emerged as people’s first choice in the country.

He said, “BJP has become the first choice of everyone in the country... In the last 1-1.5 years, the country's faith in the BJP has been continuously on the rise. Recently, elections were held in Bihar and people gave a record mandate to the BJP. Two days ago, municipal corporation election results for major cities in Maharashtra were held. One of the world's biggest municipal corporations, Mumbai, gave a historic mandate to the BJP, making the party win for the first time... In Kerala municipal elections also, people greatly supported the BJP, and Thiruvananthapuram has a BJP mayor for the first time.”

Arguing that the Congress has lost the trust of people as it gives a ''message of negative politics, he said, “Congress was born in Mumbai, but today, Congress stands in the 4th or 5th position in the city... Congress has lost the faith of the country because it has no development agenda.”

Referring to his mesmerizing experience at Bodo dance festival on Saturday, Mr Modi said that now it has taken over social media. “I congratulate the social media influencers across the country. From yesterday, I have been seeing how this excellent dance of the Bodo tradition has taken over social media,” said the Prime Minister while hoping that the cultural heritage would get more global attention.

Mr Modi who flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express services, the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express on Sunday said that it would strengthen long-distance rail connectivity between Assam and key cities in northern India.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project - the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715. The project is valued at over Rs 6,950 crore.

Mr Modi performed the bhoomi poojan for the flagship 35-km elevated corridor across Kaziranga National Park, which is aimed at ensuring safer animal movement, especially during the monsoon season, while significantly boosting regional connectivity and infrastructure. The Prime Minister emphasized that the new 35 km elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the safe movement of animals while enhancing connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for a balance between economy and ecology. He said, “Kaziranga is not just one national park. Kaziranga is the soul of Assam.” He lauded the state's success in achieving zero rhino poaching incidents in 2025, attributing it to the BJP government's political will and the participation of 'Van Durga' women forest guards.