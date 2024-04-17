BJP gets poll data after plaint to Telangana HC

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard the petition filed by state BJP general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, seeking a direction to the DGP to furnish the details. Counsel for the petitioner said the party had approached the DGP on March 7 and March 14.

Justice Reddy directed government counsel to get instructions within five days. After some time, counsel for the petitioner made a mention before the court that the information had been furnished after the petition was listed for hearing before the High Court.