BJP gets poll data after plaint to Telangana HC
Hyderabad: The TS BJP has approached the Telangana High Court complaining that the DGP office and police have not been providing details of criminal cases registered against their candidates who need to mention the data in their Lok Sabha election affidavits.
Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard the petition filed by state BJP general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, seeking a direction to the DGP to furnish the details. Counsel for the petitioner said the party had approached the DGP on March 7 and March 14.
Justice Reddy directed government counsel to get instructions within five days. After some time, counsel for the petitioner made a mention before the court that the information had been furnished after the petition was listed for hearing before the High Court.