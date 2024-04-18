BJP Gains Momentum in Warangal as BRS Activists Join

Warangal: Warangal BJP Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh said the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was attracting BRS and Congress leaders. On Thursday, Ramesh welcomed 200 BRS activists, led by former MPTC P. Kumaraswamy and former Erragattu temple chairman P. Srinivas, into the BJP.

Ramesh said that voting for the Congress would be futile as the BJP under Modi's leadership was poised to form government the Centre again. He criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil its Assembly election-time promises, leading to a loss of public trust in the party.

Ramesh asserted that despite the Congress winning the majority of Assembly segments in the Warangal parliamentary constituency during the state polls, the people’s support lay with the Modi government for its development initiatives.

Calling for continued support for Modi's leadership for poverty alleviation and sustainable governance, Ramesh urged voters to bless him for a third term. BJP district unit president Rao Padma, SC Morcha state president Kondeti Sridhar, Parliamentary Prabhari Muralidhar, corporators, and other party leaders attended the event.









