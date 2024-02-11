BJP Dominates Funding with Rs 1,300 Cr in Electoral Bonds

NEW DELHI: The BJP received nearly ₹1,300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period.

Among state-recognized parties, the TD earned ₹34 crore, which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.The BJP's total contributions in 2022-23 stood at ₹2,120 crore, and electoral bonds accounted for 61 per cent of the sum, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).The previous year, the party's contributions were at ₹1,775 crore. The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2,360.8 crore, up from ₹1,917 crore.The Congress, on the other hand, earned ₹171 crore from electoral bonds, down from ₹236 crore in FY 2021-22.The Samajwadi Party, a recognized state party, earned ₹3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22 and nothing in 2022-23.The BJP also earned ₹237 crore from interest in the last fiscal, up from ₹135 crore in 2021-22.Out of its total expenditure on 'election and general propaganda,' the BJP paid ₹78.2 crore for the use of aircraft and helicopters, down from ₹117.4 crore in 2021-22.The party paid ₹76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from ₹146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head 'total payments.'