J&K: BJP Retains Nagrota Seat As Devyani Rana Wins With 24,647 Votes

Jammu: The BJP retained the Nagrota assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir after its 30-year-old candidate Devyani Rana won with a lead of 24,647 votes, carrying forward the legacy of her late father and senior party leader Devender Singh Rana. Devyani Rana, who has been leading from the beginning, secured 42,350 votes, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who polled 17,703 votes.

National Conference's Shamim Begum finished third with 10,872 votes. As the news of her victory spread, Rana received a rousing reception from BJP workers at the counting center complex.

Rana, who was garlanded on her arrival at the centre, said she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other party leaders for depositing faith in her.

"My victory goes to all the voters who cast their votes in my favour and to the party leadership for the confidence they have shown in me," she told reporters here.

On the bypoll outcome, she said, "We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome we received, just as every household and family in Nagrota had blessed Rana Sahab in 2024. Today, people have extended their blessings to us with the same love and support. We dedicate this victory to Rana Sahab as a mark of respect. We wish to serve the people just as he did."

An economics graduate from the University of California, Devyani Rana manages her family's media and automobile businesses. She said she intends to bring a "fresh, professional approach" to politics while upholding the BJP's principles of service and integrity.

"I believe in a 360-degree view of development -- inclusive, participatory, and empowering. My focus will be on strengthening villages, panchayats, and the entire constituency to ensure growth that benefits every section of the society," she said.

The counting of votes was conducted at the Government Polytechnic College in Gandhi Nagar. The Nagrota bypoll held on November 11 witnessed a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent.

Devyani Rana is the daughter of former Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana, whose death necessitated the bypoll. He was elected from the constituency in the 2024 assembly elections but died last year.

Rana was pitted against National Conference (NC) nominee and sitting District Development Council member Shamim Begum and JKNPP president Harsh Dev Singh, a former state education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar.

Nagrota has alternated between the BJP and the NC in the last five Assembly elections, since 1996. The Congress has not fielded a candidate and has not formally joined the NC campaign despite being part of the alliance at the state level. PTI AB AB

RUK

RUK

11141308

NNNN