BJP Candidate Etala Rajendar Targets BC, SC, and ST Voters, Slams Congress in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar said that voters from the BC, SC and ST communities, who form a major chunk of the electorate, will play a key role in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had crushed these communities, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving them top priority.

Rajendar claimed that several caste groups have voluntarily extended him support during the campaign. Addressing a press conference at the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment, Rajendar said the Congress candidate was distributing ₹ 2,000 per vote in the area. He urged the people to take the amount, as it was coming from the candidate's illegal income, and vote for the BJP.

On Chief Minister Revanth Reddy terming the BJP as cancer, Rajendar said the people would not tolerate such cheap comments and that it reflected poorly on the Chief Minister. “Has he lost his mental balance or did he make such comments to create a sensation,” he asked.

“States like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir faced terrible times under the Congress. The north-eastern states also faced a lot of disturbances. Everyone was worried over the integrity of the nation in those days. India also faced a threat from China. But, 10 years of Modi rule have brought peace back in these regions,” Rajendar said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi’s grand-mother had given the Garibi Hatao slogan in the 1970s and the Congress leader was still giving the same slogan these days. It means, the Congress is responsible for poverty. “In fact, the Congress is haunting the country like cancer,” Rajendar said.

He alleged that the Congress was more interested in the Bofors scam, coal scam and other such, and was not bothered about protecting the borders. “Peace is prevailing in the border as Modi had allowed jawans not to wait till they get instructions from Delhi in case of intrusion or misadventure from neighbours,” Rajendar said.

Stating that the Congress leaders will pay the price for collecting the RR Tax as was announced by home minister Amit Shah, Rajendar said the Congress government was not clearing the bills of contractors if they did not pay a commission. The Congress leaders are indulging in blackmail tactics to squeeze the contractors and builders, he said