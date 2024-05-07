BJP Candidate Accuses Former CM of Financial Mismanagement in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri candidate said that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao respected the collective wisdom of the cabinet and took decisions on his own and was therefore singularly responsible for the financial mess in the state. He cited the example of Rao announcing the housing policy, ignoring the Cabinet sub-committee which had almost finalised the policy.

Taking part in a meet-the-press organised by the Hyderabad Press Club, Rajendar said the ministers in the Rao Cabinet did not enjoy any freedom. Replying to the charge of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that Rao and Rajender were responsible for the financial situation, the BJP candidate said he had always tried to raise issues like the demands of municipal employees and RTC workers etc.

Rajendar said that the state had never crossed FRBM limit during his five-year tenure as finance minister. He said the Revanth Reddy government was not clearing bills for small works in gram panchayats and mandals without a bribe of up to 10 per cent.

Asked how he had secured access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he has been stating that he can get funds from the Centre, Rajendar said that the top BJP leadership kept tabs on BJP leaders and knew who enjoyed greater public support.