BJD Faces Internal Turmoil As Cross-voting Signals Waning Grip Of Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: For decades, Naveen Patnaik commanded unquestioned authority within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), with dissent within the party rarely tolerated and often punished with political isolation. While a handful of those sidelined managed to survive politically, many faded into oblivion after falling out with the party leadership.

Today, however, the political landscape around Patnaik appears to be shifting dramatically. The BJD president now finds his grip over the party weakening, with signs of internal unrest threatening the very cohesion of the regional outfit he has led for more than two decades.

The crisis became starkly visible on Monday when eight MLAs from the BJD’s current strength of 50 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections. The unexpected rebellion helped secure the victory of Dilip Ray, a candidate backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dealing a significant political blow to the regional party leadership.

The cross-voting resulted in the defeat of the BJD-supported Rajya Sabha nominee, Dr Datteswar Hota, an outcome that political observers believe could have far-reaching ramifications for the party’s future.

Several legislators who reportedly defied the party line suggested that their action reflected growing resentment over what they described as the lack of internal democracy in the party. Some leaders have also expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which several founding members of the BJD were allegedly sidelined over the years after being labelled corrupt or anti-party.

Political analysts note that the aura of invincibility surrounding Patnaik had already begun to erode after the 2024 Assembly elections, when the BJD lost power in Odisha following an uninterrupted 24-year rule. The party’s vulnerabilities were further exposed during the 2025 by-election in Nuapada Assembly constituency.

Patnaik’s declining political dominance had also become evident during the 2024 Assembly polls. The veteran leader contested from two constituencies — Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in western Odisha. While he managed to retain Hinjili with a narrow margin of 4,636 votes, he suffered a significant defeat in Kantabanji, losing to BJP candidate Laxman Bag by a margin of 16,344 votes.

In Hinjili, Patnaik secured 66,459 votes — nearly 27,706 fewer than the tally he had recorded in the previous election, reflecting a notable decline in his traditional stronghold.

With the BJD facing continuous electoral setbacks and internal fissures surfacing openly, political observers believe the developments could significantly affect the party’s prospects in the upcoming urban local body elections across the state.

“The Biju Janata Dal was founded in 1997 following a statewide agitation against the alleged lawlessness and administrative failures of the then Congress government,” said political commentator Prof. Kishore Mohapatra. “However, the party’s later political alignments and internal developments have gradually diluted its original identity as an independent regional force rooted in anti-Congress politics.”

According to analysts, the latest cross-voting episode may mark one of the most serious internal challenges faced by the BJD since its formation — raising critical questions about its organisational unity and leadership authority in the evolving political landscape of Odisha.