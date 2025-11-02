Bihar Polls Will Be Conducted In Peaceful, Transparent Manner: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Kanpur: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted in a completely peaceful and transparent manner under the framework of law and order. Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said, "The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards any form of violence during polls. The elections in Bihar will be conducted in a completely peaceful and transparent manner, and all voters will get the opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy. The polling will be held under the framework of law and order."

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Expressing confidence in the preparedness of the election machinery, the CEC urged the voters to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process.

"I hope every voter will exercise their franchise. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Kumar said.