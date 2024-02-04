Bihar Congress 16 MLAs Reach Hyderabad Ahead of Floor Test

In a strategic move, 16 Congress MLAs from Bihar have shifted to Hyderabad on Sunday evening. This relocation comes as a preemptive measure by the Congress party to thwart any potential 'horse-trading' attempts ahead of the floor test scheduled in the Bihar Assembly on February 12.





#WATCH | Telangana: The 16 Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad.



The floor test of the newly elected NDA government in Bihar is likely to happen on February 12.



(Visuals from Hyderabad airport) pic.twitter.com/SELbKPBlPG — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024





The Bihar Congress MLAs arrived in the city hours after 40 Congress, JMM MLAs, who stayed at a resort in Shamirpet for the last two days, left for Ranchi on Sunday. The Congress national leadership is considering Hyderabad as a safe haven to protect its MLAs from being poached by rival parties as it is located in Congress-ruled Telangana state.

Leading the Bihar delegation to Hyderabad are key figures of the Bihar Congress, including the state president, Akhilesh Singh and former state president, Madan Mohan Jha. All MLAs have reportedly travelled from Delhi airport to Hyderabad.