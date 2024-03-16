Before 2024 LS, Assembly Polls, Naveen Patnaik Cabinet Holds Last Sitting

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik cabinet on Saturday held its last meeting and approved as many as 14 proposals. The cabinet met at 11 am, four hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the 2024 general elections schedule.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, state transport minister Tukuni Sahu said that the Cabinet approved a high-level bridge over Mahanadi at Brahmankanda- Sahukheta road under Salipur block in Cuttack district under the state plan. The project will provide interlink-connection between Cuttack-Paradip road and Cuttack-Chandbali road, and benefit people residing on both sides of the river.

The cabinet has also approved the scheme, ‘Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) activities in irrigated commands (version 2.0) with an estimated cost of Rs 763.47 crore for a further period of 5 years to 2028-29.'

It gave its nod to a proposal of revenue and disaster management department for sanction of lease of 2 acres50 decimal of government land at Chauliaganj in favour of DAV SCN Medical Public School, free of premium, and incidental charges but subject to payment of annual ground rent at 0.25 per cent of premium and cess at 75 percent of the ground rent for the construction of new school building and waiver of all government dues including interest.

The Cabinet also exempted a premium of Rs 5,06,00,000 for lease of government land at Chandrasekharpur in favour of Utkal Yadav Mahasabha for construction of Yadav Bhawan at Bhubaneswar.

“On May 29th, 2019 we had the first Cabinet after the elections where the manifesto was approved as the Government’s priority. Today, as we sit for the last Cabinet of this term I express my gratitude to the people of Odisha for repeatedly reposing their faith. I feel blessed to have been chosen to serve the four and half crore family of Odisha,” said CM Naveen.