BC Minister Challenges Naidu Over AP Land Titling Act, Alleges Misinformation

Kakinada: BC welfare minister and Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna lashed out at the Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on the AP Land Titling Act. He challenged Naidu to give an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the Land Titling Act.

He told the media on Sunday that Naidu was carrying out misinformation to the people on this Act, with a fear of his benami land being exposed if the Act is implemented. He said that the TD leaders were worrying and attacking the Land Titling Act, and Naidu said that the Act would be revoked if he was voted to power, even if the Act was not in force.

He said, “The Act is intended only to protect the rights of farmers and to prevent land grabbing, but the TD is carrying out propaganda that the Act is meant for land grabbing by the ruling YSRC.” He said the election fight was between truth and falsehood, as Naidu is making falsehoods and campaigning with misinformation to woo the votes, but Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving only truths. He said that if the AP Land Titling Act comes into force, the TD chief’s land-grabbing issues will come out through benamis. He said that Naidu grabbed the Scheduled Caste people’s land in the name of the capital, Amaravati. He said that during the 2014 elections, he promised to provide reservations to Kapus but cheated them.

The minister said that due to his self-interests, Naidu pushed pensioners into trouble taking their pensions by complaining against village and ward volunteers. He said that the TD and Jana Sena manifestos have not been accepted by the BJP. He said that steps would be taken against Naidu for mispropaganada under the AP Land Titling Act.