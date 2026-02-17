Assembly Polls Political Parties Plead For Polling In I or II Phases In Assam

Guwahati: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, here on Tuesday held detailed consultations with recognised National and state political parties.

Informing that a majority of political parties who attended the meeting demanded that the Assam Assembly elections should be conducted in a single phase or, at most, in two phases, official sources said that representatives of political parties cited administrative convenience and voter participation as prime reason for it. Several parties also urged the Commission to schedule election dates keeping in mind the celebration of the Bihu festival, which holds significant cultural importance in the state, official sources said.

The political parties generally appreciated the conduct of the Special Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Assam and acknowledged the efforts made by the Election Commission to strengthen the electoral process. They also shared suggestions and concerns related to polling arrangements, law and order, deployment of security forces and other measures aimed at ensuring a peaceful and transparent election, official sources said.

Pointing out that the Election Commission assured all stakeholders that their suggestions would be carefully examined, official sources said that the Commission reiterated its commitment to conducting elections in a free, fair, inclusive and violence-free manner, while strictly adhering to constitutional principles and the Model Code of Conduct.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam Anurag Goel and senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The consultations form part of the Commission’s preparatory exercise to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state. The Assam Assembly elections are due in March-April 2026, and the Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule in the coming weeks.

Representatives of several recognised political parties participated in the interaction. National parties present at the meeting included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Indian National Congress. Among state parties, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) attended the meeting.