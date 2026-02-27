Assam Polls: CM Sets A New Deadline Of March 10 To Work Out Seat-sharing With NDA Allies

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday set March 10 as the new deadline to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement within the ruling NDA for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state. Earlier, the chief minister had claimed that their seat-sharing deal was already settled.

Mr Sarma told reporters that talks with two alliance partners was still going on.

Pointing out that their discussion with Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) is almost in a final stage while trying to resolve issues with regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Mr Sarma said, “Our talks with the BPF will be complete within a day or two. It will be done with AGP by March 9-10. We hope everything will be finalised by then and we will be able to announce the alliance by March 10.”

The chief minister reiterated that the seat-sharing arrangement with the Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) has already been concluded.

Admitting that negotiations with other partners have taken longer than initially anticipated, Mr Sarma said that it was also delayed due to the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections and the need for careful consultations.

The chief minister said that BJP was also open to the idea of having friendly contests on some of the seats where alliance partners fail to create consensus over giving a single candidate.

Earlier, on January 7, Mr Sarma had announced that the agreement with AGP and smaller regional parties would be formalised by February 15.

At present the BJP, AGP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and BPF are the constituents of NDA and have representations in the state assembly while the RHJSS and Janashakti Party are NDA constituents without MLA.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has clarified that the party has not finalised any candidates for the Assembly polls so far, underscoring that all decisions will be taken by the party’s parliamentary board only after due process.

Mr Saikia also asserted that candidate selection will be based on party evaluation criteria, focusing on organisational strength, public acceptance and winning potential rather than personal preferences. He also stressed that the party does not distinguish between new and veteran leaders, merit, commitment and grassroots performance will be the guiding principles for selection of candidates.