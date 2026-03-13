Assam: PM Arrives In Guwahati, Kokrajhar Visit Cancelled Due To Rain

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday afternoon on a two-day visit to Assam. He was earlier scheduled to visit Kokrajhar in the afternoon and reach Guwahati in the evening. But his visit to Kokrajhar was cancelled due to heavy rain, officials said.

Modi will now unveil the Kokrajhar projects, worth over Rs 4,570 crore, virtually from Guwahati, they said.

The PM was received at the Guwahati airport by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state government.

"Honoured to welcome Adarniya @narendramodi ji to Assam. Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji's visit will herald in development efforts worth Rs 47,703 cr across the State," Sarma said in a social media post.

This is the PM's fourth visit to the state in as many months.

At the programme in Guwahati in the evening, he will launch development projects worth Rs 19,680 crore.

He will stay overnight in the city and visit Silchar on Saturday to unveil projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore.