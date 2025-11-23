Assam-Mizoram Host First Border Fest

Guwahati: Amid the simmering tension of encroachment of inter-state border areas, Assam and Mizoram is going to host a border festival jointly at Dholai on Monday in Southern Assam’s Cachar district to strengthen the trust and cooperation among people living along the interstate bounder areas. The plan to host such a festival was taken during a coordination meeting between officials of both the states.

The day-long event will feature a series of friendly sporting contests, including football and volleyball matches between teams representing the two states.

Informing that cultural groups from Mizoram’s Vairengte and Mamit districts, as well as performers from Assam’s Cachar, are going to take part, official source engaged in organizing the event said that these groups would be showcasing traditional music and dance with the goal of promoting harmony among border communities.

Pointing out that the initiative is aimed at building closer ties among people living along the interstate boundary, security source said that Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts share 164.6 km of border with Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and the newly formed Sribhumi district.

It is significant that the region has long been grappling with tensions stemming from differing interpretations of colonial-era boundary maps. The dispute has occasionally escalated into violence, particularly in July 2021 when a deadly confrontation near Vairengte claimed seven lives. Since August 2021, both governments have held several rounds of talks to maintain peace on the ground and work toward a lasting resolution. The latest discussion took place in Guwahati in April, and preparations are underway for the next meeting.Guwahati, Nov. 23: Amid the simmering tension of encroachment of inter-state border areas, Assam and Mizoram is going to host a border festival jointly at Dholai on Monday in Southern Assam’s Cachar district to strengthen the trust and cooperation among people living along the interstate bounder areas. The plan to host such a festival was taken during a coordination meeting between officials of both the states.

The day-long event will feature a series of friendly sporting contests, including football and volleyball matches between teams representing the two states.

Informing that cultural groups from Mizoram’s Vairengte and Mamit districts, as well as performers from Assam’s Cachar, are going to take part, official source engaged in organizing the event said that these groups would be showcasing traditional music and dance with the goal of promoting harmony among border communities.

Pointing out that the initiative is aimed at building closer ties among people living along the interstate boundary, security source said that Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts share 164.6 km of border with Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and the newly formed Sribhumi district.

It is significant that the region has long been grappling with tensions stemming from differing interpretations of colonial-era boundary maps. The dispute has occasionally escalated into violence, particularly in July 2021 when a deadly confrontation near Vairengte claimed seven lives. Since August 2021, both governments have held several rounds of talks to maintain peace on the ground and work toward a lasting resolution. The latest discussion took place in Guwahati in April, and preparations are underway for the next meeting.