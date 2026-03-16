Assam: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Threatens To Quit Congress

Guwahati: Bogged down by growing dissension within the rank and file of the Congress party in Assam, PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi has expressed confidence that voters would remove the BJP-led government in the ensuing Assembly elections, asserting that a Congress government would create a “new Assam”.

However, Mr Gogoi’s attempt to present an united face of the party received a major setback soon after as its Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi warned that he may leave the party if the Lahorighat Assembly constituency is allotted to MLA Asif Nazar.

Mr Bordoloi, who on Monday left for New Delhi with some disgruntled Congress leaders, in a letter to AICC in-charge of state affairs Jitendra Singh expressed his deep concern over the selection of a particular candidate who was allegedly involved in an attack on him. “To briefly explain, on April 27, 2025, a life-threatening attack was carried out on me in the Dumdumia area. The Nagaon Police conducted a suo motu investigation and arrested a notorious criminal from Lahorighat, Emdadul Islam, and filed a chargesheet against him. He is widely known to be a close associate of Lahorighat MLA Asif Nazar,” the letter stated.

Mr Bordoloi claimed that Mr Nazar gave a “hero’s welcome” to Emdadul Islam upon his release from jail.

Mr Bordoloi further said, “MLA Asif Nazar not only took the same criminal to the residence of the APCC president but also arranged a formal felicitation for chargesheeted accused Emdadul Islam by Mr Gaurav Gogoi on January 11, 2026.”

The Nagaon MP further claimed that he had presented evidence of Md Emdadul’s alleged criminal links before Ms Priyanka Gandhi, chairperson of the party’s screening committee, opposing the proposal to renominate Mr Nazar as the Congress candidate from Lahorighat in the elections.

Mr Bordoloi also alleged that during a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee in New Delhi on March 13, screening committee member and Uttar Pradesh MP Imran Masood publicly stated that the allegations and evidence presented against Mr Nazar were false and fabricated.

“Although I was not present in that meeting, such remarks made about me in front of the party’s highest leadership caused me deep humiliation. In that situation, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi remained completely silent and did not present the information that I had previously shared with him,” Mr Bordoloi wrote.

He said that he would once again present evidence before the Congress high command to ensure appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the development reflected his earlier prediction that Mr Bordoloi might not remain in the Congress for long.

“I had already predicted this. I knew he would not be able to stay in the party for long because the individuals who allegedly tried to murder him were welcomed with a Gamosa by the APCC chief. I have worked with him for fifteen years and he has self-respect. Many people ignore self-respect and stay in the party, but one day they will not be able to continue and will leave. Mr Pradyut Bordoloi will leave the party by 2029,” said Mr Sarma said during a press briefing in Guwahati, on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Mr Gogoi in an obvious bid to present a bold face of the party in the run up to the assembly polls said that the people of the state were ready for change and would bring a Congress-led government to power with a full majority.

“Assembly elections in Assam have been announced, and I am fully hopeful that the people of Assam will bring a Congress-led government with full majority… and will create a new Assam,” Mr Gogoi told reporters.