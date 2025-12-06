Assam Congress Launches Aspiration Collection Campaign To Reach Grassroots

Guwahati: The Assam Congress on Saturday launched its ambitious outreach programme ---'Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress' (People's Congress at the People's Doorstep) to reach to the grassroots ahead 2026 assembly polls in Assam.

The Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi launched this programme at Dibrugarh while at tye same time it was also launched across the state simultaneously on digital platforms with campaign responsibilities led by Bhupen Bora and coordination by Debrabrata Saikia.

The core focus of the campaign is a statewide exercise to collect people's aspirations through specially designed 'Aspiration Boxes'.

The main idea is to reach diverse groups - tea garden workers, farmers, women's collectives, self help groups, students, and rural communities and use their inputs to shape their campaign.

"In Assam, people from all castes and communities, from Sadia to Dhubri, from Barak to Brahmaputra form one Assamese community. Chaulung Sukaphaa united this land, and Srimanta Sankardeva gave us our vision and identity. Congress aims to listen to everyone's concerns and aspirations, and find ways to fulfill them," Lok Sabha MP and Congress manifesto committee chairperson in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, who was pro-actively involved in launching the programme, told reporters.

“Starting December 6 in Dibrugarh, we will engage with people to rebuild Assam free from corruption and fear and prepare a forward-looking manifesto. Through this, we will establish the 'Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress',” he said.

The party wants to take this campaign at all levels - booth, mandal and district. The Congress plans to put these 'Aspiration Boxes' across Assam in high-footfall public spaces like marketplaces, community halls, bus stops, playgrounds, tea garden labour lines, and outside college and school premises to ensure maximum participation.

The campaign will gradually cover all 35 districts, with over 3,000 boxes expected to be deployed in a phased rollout.