Assam CM Launches Jana Ashirwad Yatra to Showcase Govt Work

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 'Jan Ashirbad Yatra' launched from Dhekiajuli in central Assam has received massive public response with a large number of people coming out on the street welcoming chief minister even late in the night on Saturday.

The BJP, which is aiming for a third term in the state assembly polls, is showcasing the work done in the last five years through this pre-election massive mobilisation led by the chief minister.

The outreach yatra of the chief minister, to build momentum ahead of state Assembly elections, aims to touch at least one lakh people everyday covering 70-80 km.

Launching the Jan Ashirbad Yatra at Dhekiajuli, the chief minister flanked by state BJP president Dilip Saikia and union minister Pabitra Margherita said, “I am seeking the blessings of the people of Assam.”

Despite the late hour, thousands of residents remained gathered along the route and at the venue, waiting patiently for hours to see the chief minister in central Assam’s Sonitpur district. In a symbolic and emotional appeal the chief minister went down on his knees before the crowd and appealed for their blessings ahead of the Assembly polls.

The BJP leaders pointed out that the yatra is only the first move in a larger electoral campaign. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on March 13 and 14. On March 15, the BJP will hold a youth rally in Guwahati. The BJP plans to contest 103 of the 126 Assembly seats and is confident of a majority.

Several senior party leaders accompanied him throughout the day’s programme, including Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, minister Ashok Singhal, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita and MP Ranjit Dutta, along with local legislators and organisational leaders. They attended various public interactions and events across the constituencies covered during the yatra on Saturday.

Speaking at the concluding rally, the chief minister expressed gratitude for what he described as an overwhelming response from the public. He said the energy and participation witnessed on the first day had boosted the confidence of the party.