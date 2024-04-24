APCC woman leader refuses assembly ticket

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Sunkara Padmasree has refused to accept Congress high command’s offer to contest from the Vijayawada East assembly constituency.



She maintained that instead, she will work for the win of Congress candidates.



Padmasree clarified that she had no interest in contesting as an MLA candidate. She said she had wished to contest from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.



The party has finalised the name of Valluru Bhargav as MP candidate from the Vijayawada parliament seat. He will be contesting against TD candidate Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and YSRC candidate Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani.





