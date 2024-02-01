AP Congress will be zero under Sharmila, says Kodali Nani

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLA, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, has sharply criticised APCC chief YS Sharmila over her comments against the state government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the former minister said, “If there are family disputes, they should be discussed personally. It is not appropriate to fight for the success of the Congress, which had destroyed the state.”

He said, “Sharmila lost her reputation in Telangana by calling herself Rajasekhar Reddy's daughter and forming a party there with the support of a few useless fellows. She is now doing the same after coming to AP.”

The MLA said the people of AP detested the Congress that bifurcated the state and did injustice to the people here. “They will not forgive the Congress. The Congress in AP has less than 0.50 per cent vote share, as per the last poll records. In the coming elections it will be zero per cent.”

“Sharmila is daydreaming of Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM and solving the issues of AP. Survey reports say the BJP will win 350 seats in the 2024 LS polls.”

Kodali Nani recalled that the YSRC did not come to power in the 2014 elections when Sharmila took part in the Padayatra. “Did Sharmila appear anywhere after the defeat in 2014? Did she campaign anywhere in the 2019 elections?”

He asked why the Congress kept silent for the last 10 years on various issues in Andhra Pradesh. “Sharmila has no understanding of what is happening in AP.”