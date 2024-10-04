Anvar denies UDF move, vows to expose Kerala state scandals

Thiruvananthapuram: P.V. Anvar, the MLA of Nilambur who recently resigned from the CPM parliamentary party, declared that he would not join the Congress-led UDF in the Kerala assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons in Malappuram on Friday, Anvar expressed his willingness to sit independently in the House, emphasising his current focus on addressing the people of Kerala and raising significant state issues. He reiterated his accusation that the ADGP of law and order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, and the chief minister's political secretary P Sasi were behind the gold smuggling racket, stating that he had exposed them and it was now the government's responsibility to act.

Anvar also claimed that over one lakh people are expected to attend his upcoming public meeting in Manjeri on Sunday.

He welcomed the cases filed against him by the CPM leadership. He is currently under investigation about the alleged phone tapping of senior police officers.

"Let them file cases. The high court is observing everything. My first task will be to expose the wrongdoers before the public, followed by legal action against them. I submitted a complaint against P. Sasi to the state secretary of CPM, M.V. Govindan. It remains unclear if the party has addressed the matter," he stated.

It should be noted that the Chief Minister's political secretary, P Sasi, recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Anvar for levelling unfounded accusations against him.

In his complaint to the CPM leadership, Anvar accused Sasi of three major offenses: accumulating wealth through his political clout and mediating disputes between business entities, participating in a scheme with corrupt police officials to share the proceeds from gold smuggling intercepted by Kerala police, and behaving inappropriately with women who approached the CM's office with grievances.

Anvar claimed that Sasi would obtain their contact details and subsequently call them to cause further distress.