Anurag Thakur; slams Congress over no family jibe

Union Minister Anurag Thakur came down heavily on INDIA bloc leaders, accusing them of standing with the 'tukde tukde gang' "who have only aimed to divide India" and "raising pro-Pakistan slogans to celebrate their victory".The senior BJP leader questioned why "divisive politics is on the rise" when the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner.His comments came amid allegations by the Karnataka BJP that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised outside the Vidhan Soudha by supporters of a winning Congress candidate.Speaking to ANI during a visit to Hamirpur on Wednesday, Thakur said they insulted Sanatan Dharma."Many times, Congress and its allied parties have either commented on or insulted Sanatan Dharma, Hindus, or Lord Ram. On the other hand, they stand with the 'tukde tukde gang' who have only one aim, to divide India. They raise pro-Pakistan slogans to celebrate their victory...," he told ANI.The BJP had earlier demanded the resignation of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government after supporters of a Rajya Sabha election winner from Congress allegedly raised the slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.Lambasting RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, without taking any specific name, Thakur said, "Now a person who has formerly been accused of a huge corruption scam has crossed his limits. He is openly batting for Congress and issuing anti-India, anti-Sanatan, and anti-Ram statements..."Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion."These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.Anurag Thakur questioned the Congress over the comments by their partners in the INDIA bloc on Sanatan Dharma."My question to Congress is, who is protecting him? Is Congress okay with what A Raja and DMK say? Are they okay with pro-Pakistan slogans raised by Congress leaders? Does Congress not consider India a country?... Why is divisive politics on the rise when the elections are approaching...," he said.During his visit, the Information and Broadcasting Minister also met state BJP leaders.