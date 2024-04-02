Amit Shah Urges Transparent Governance

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday put forth an option before the voters to choose ‘transparent’ governance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi without facing any charge of ‘corruption’ against him both as a Chief Minister and as a Prime Minister and the Congress party led India National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc involving regional parties which has been formed to save the “corrupt.”

Addressing the party workers meet in Bengaluru city, Shah said that Modi has set an example on governance during his 23 years of power holding the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister of the country for 10 years without any allegations of ‘corruption’ against him by any opposition leaders of the country.

While the Congress ruled over the country from 2004-2014 under Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister, Shah accused there were scams, scandals and corruption amounting to Rs 12,000 lakh crore.

Shah also came out with a list of alleged ‘corruption’ during the Congress rule at the Centre from 20024-2014 and stated the scams were 2G, Commonwealth Games, Augusta scam, land for jobs scam, apple purchase scam in Himachal Pradesh among many others.

Prior to coming to power at the Centre the BJP has assured the voters to put behind bars corrupt leaders, said Shah and a cash of Rs 3,500 crore was detected from the house of Congress Lok Sabha member and stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be “ashamed” over the huge cash recovery. He asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the seizure of Rs 51 crore from the house of a Minister of her ministry.

“From where did the money come from?” Shah asked. “Do they (corrupt) deserve to be in the Palace?” Shah said.

Shah said that the people of Karnataka do not tolerate corruption and asked them to make the JDS-BJP consensus win all 28 seats in the State.

He expressed happiness over the performance of BJP in Karnataka and stated that in 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP’s vote share was 43 percent winning 17 seats and later the share went to 51 percent which made BJP win 25 seats and in the ensuing polls, Shah wanted the vote share of BJP to touch 60 percent and win all 28 seats.