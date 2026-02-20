Amit Shah Slams Congress For 'Changing Demography' of Assam

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress party of making a deliberate attempt to change the demography of Assam by neglecting the border security as porous border led to continuous infiltration in Assam during the Congress regime.

Asserting that the BJP government has stopped the entry of infiltrators, Mr Shah while addressing a public meeting in Cachar district said, “The Congress governments left our borders open to infiltrators. Infiltrators continued to enter Assam. An attempt was made to alter the demography of Assam by snatching away the jobs of Assam’s youth, the food grains of the poor, and the land of the villages. The people of Assam gave mandate for the BJP government ten years ago, and in the first five years, we worked to stop infiltration. In the second term, our chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma worked to clear lakhs of acres of land occupied by infiltrators by evicting them.”

Pointing out that BJP government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has focused on both security and development, Mr Shah reiterated that while the Congress failed to launch meaningful development initiatives in the state, Assam is now witnessing rapid infrastructure growth, with around 14 kilometres of roads being built daily—among the highest rates in the country.

Mr Shah also appealed to the people to elect the BJP government for the third consecutive term, promising that every single infiltrator who has entered Assam during the Congress regime will be sent back.

The minister said that Assam has progressed during the BJP’s rule and there are no more bomb blasts taking place in the state. He also said that the government is planning to make Assam flood-free.

Mr Shah who launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme from Cachar, said that the expanded phase will be implemented across 15 states and two Union Territories.

The home minister emphasised that the development of border villages is a key priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the Vibrant Villages Programme as a significant step towards strengthening these regions.

He asserted that the initiative is aimed at curbing migration from border areas and preventing infiltration through international boundaries. He said the second phase of the programme, with an outlay of Rs 6,900 crore, will cover 1,954 villages across the country.

The home minister said, “There was a time when border villages were called the last villages of the country. The last villages were not only the last because of the borders, but were also the last in terms of development. They were backwards in terms of employment, electricity connectivity, and education. PM Modi decided in the Vibrant Village one program that every village on the border is not the last village, it is the first village of India.”