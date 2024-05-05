Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visiting AP today

VIJAYAWADA: Top BJP leaders are visiting parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to campaign on behalf of their party nominees, who are contesting the May 13 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Opposition Telugu Desam and Jana Sena.

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Dharmavaram and address a public meeting at the CNB Gardens on Bathalapalli Road at 10:30 am in support of BJP nominee Y. Satya Kumar, who is contesting from the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency.

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will also address the public meeting.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will address his first public meeting at Yerraguntla in Kadapa at 12:30 pm. He will address another public meeting at Adoni in Kurnool at 3 pm.

He will be campaigning in support of BJP nominees from Jammalamadugu and Adoni Assembly constituencies C. Adinarayana Reddy and P.V. Parthasarathi respectively.