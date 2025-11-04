Amit Shah: NDA Will Win 160+ Seats in Bihar

Darbhanga (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the ruling alliance will win "more than 160 seats" and form the next government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We will win more than 160 seats and form a government in Bihar," Shah said in an interview with Times Now on Monday, adding, "Nitish Kumar is the CM here and Narendra Modi is the PM there. The CM’s seat is not vacant, and neither is the PM’s."

Shah also hit back at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bihar campaign.

Reacting to Gandhi’s jibe that the Prime Minister could "dance Bharat Natyam for votes" and Kharge’s remark comparing Modi’s campaign to a "wedding celebration," Shah said such comments "reflected the Congress’s frustration."

"When Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister, he could not reach out to the public, and the Congress made it a fashion to say that a PM should not promote. Why should the Prime Minister not promote? Elections are the celebration of democracy, and connecting with people is the duty of every leader," Shah said.

He further added, "Every time, the Congress has used abusive language against Modi ji, be it Mani Shankar Aiyar or others, and every time, the people of this country have responded by ensuring victory for the BJP. This time too, it will backfire."

Defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, which has drawn opposition criticism, Shah clarified that it is a routine administrative process.

"SIR is not happening only in the states where there are elections. It is happening in stages, with 2025 and 2026 already underway, and 2027 to follow later. It has been conducted 11 times since 1955," he said.

When asked about reports that over 65 lakh names had been removed in Bihar, Shah said, "The Election Commission has identified them, not us. It is the Commission’s responsibility to ensure that only citizens aged 18 years or older are registered. The Supreme Court has not done this; the Election Commission has, as part of its constitutional duty."

Responding to opposition allegations that the government’s welfare schemes are being used as an electoral tool, Shah said the NDA’s focus is on empowering all sections, irrespective of caste or religion.

"Women, youth and farmers are not a caste formula; it is a social formula. Dalits, backward classes, farmers, and even poor Muslims have benefited. The criterion is not caste; it is inclusive national development," he said.

Asserting that the BJP-led alliance has built trust through governance and pro-poor initiatives, Shah said, "After Narendra Modi’s government came, we made schemes for the welfare of the poor. More than 50 per cent of people have benefited and gained empowerment. The future of this country’s poor lies with the NDA."

On the controversy surrounding RJD leader Anant Singh’s arrest over Dularchand Yadav’s murder, Shah drew a sharp distinction between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, reminding the opposition of its own history.

"The decision to give him a ticket is that of his party. Anand Singh has a criminal record, but he is not someone who deserves punishment like Lalu ji. Lalu ji has already been punished and released on health grounds. And Rahul ji is doing rallies with him, raising hands together," Shah said.

He added that the opposition should "first look into their own record of 'Jungle Raj'" before questioning others.