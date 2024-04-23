Alliance will grab power in AP: Naidu

Kakinada/Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the three-party alliance will come to power in AP and the elections were a mere formality.



Addressing an election meeting in Jaggampeta in Kakinada district on Monday, Naidu said people’s urge for a change was visible all over the state. This would culminate into a wave and wash away the YSRC from power, he said.

He said no one had messed up with him in his four-decades’ political career but Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy dared to do so and “he will pay a price for it.”

“I was a victim of Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bahubali director Rajamouli, actor Prabhas and others.”

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was suffering from delusions of grandeur and, “as a megalomaniac, he thinks he is greater than God.”

“Power in such a man's hands is like a stone in a mad man’s hand. He may throw it in any direction and he may even use it to injure himself. Therefore, one should be scared of him.”

“Jagan‘s state of mind can be gauged from the fact that he had called film stars like Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Cine hero Prabhas, Bahubali director Rajamouli and others to his residence and insulted them.”

Condemning the ongoing “atrocities” in the state, Naidu said that a woman by name K. Lakshmi from Guntur, a human rights activist, staged an agitation in New Delhi to bring the “atrocities” of Jagan Mohan Reddy to the notice of the Prime Minister, President and Chief Justice, by cutting her thumb.

In S Kota in Vizianagaram, Naidu claimed that “slogans of ‘Jagan should go’ are being heard all over the state.”

“I have seen many cyclones. But this cyclone on May 13 will wash away the YSRC and dump it in the Bay of Bengal,’’ he said.

Alleging that there was no law and order in the state, he said AP became a hub for drug smuggling, cheap liquor and land grabbing.

“After coming to power, the 3-party alliance would provide three cooking gas cylinders free, free bus travel for women and an unemployment stipend of ` 3,000,” the TD chief promised the people.