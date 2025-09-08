After BRS, BJD Also To Abstain From Voting in V-P Poll

After BRS, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) too made its stance clear that the party would abstain from voting in the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled tomorrow.

The main Opposition party in Odisha, BJD on Monday announced that its MPs will abstain from voting in the V-P polls.

The decision was taken as part of the party's policy of 'maintaining an equal distance' from both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc at the Centre.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra told reporters in Bhubaneswar that BJD president Naveen Patnaik has decided that the party's MPs will abstain from voting in the V-P elections. Patnaik took the decision after consulting senior party leaders, PAC members and lawmakers, Patra added.

The BJP and Congress said the BJD's decision will indirectly help the NDA candidate.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said abstaining from voting means supporting the BJP. The BJD had an opportunity to prove its opposition against the BJP, he added.

In 2012 too, the BJD MPs abstained from voting in the Vice-presidential elections.