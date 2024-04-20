Politician oblivious of AP losing Hyderabad as common capital on June 1

Vijayawada: Hyderabad will cease to be the common capital of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 1, 2024. As per provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad would remain the common capital of both Telugu states until June 1, 2024. The move had been aimed at helping the residuary state of AP develop its own capital.

TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, who contested the 2014 elections in alliance with BJP, left Hyderabad after coming to power and started develop AP’s capital city in Amaravati. The TD lost power in 2019 to the YSRC, whose government proposed to develop three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.



Political parties in AP do not seem to be focusing on the fact that Hyderabad will cease to be the common capital. The AP parties have not used Hyderabad for any major purposes, expect to complete transfer of offices to AP or address media on issues of importance.



Telugu Desam spokesperson P. Manikyala Rao said, “We do not have any expectations to use it further either. We will be focusing on developing Amaravati.”



Political leaders say as elections are underway, whichever the party comes to power in AP or at the Centre will have to take a collective decision with regard to what is to be done on Hyderabad. They may either seek to extend Hyderabad as common capital for some more time or let the issue lapse automatically on June 1.



BJP leader P. Chandrasekhar said, “Both the governments at the Centre and state have to take a decision on the common capital through consensus. The opinion of people will also matter.”



The YSRC slammed Naidu for rushing to AP, leaving Hyderabad to Telangana. “Naidu feared getting caught in the “cash for vote” case. He is to be faulted for lack of proper development of the AP capital,” a YSRC leader said.



AP’s BC welfare minister Ch. Srinivas Venugopal Krishna said, “Had the TD government continued to administer residuary AP from Hyderabad for some years, it could have helped us settle several issues with regard to getting proper revenue and division of assets and liabilities. Our party leadership will take a final call on the issue of Hyderabad continuing as the common capital.”



The division of assets belonging to nearly 245 institutions mentioned in Schedules IX and X, worth around Rs 1.42 lakh crore, is yet to be carried out between AP and TS.



