Political Leaders Condole Loss of Lives in Vijay’s Karur Rally Stampede

Hyderabad: Several political leaders condoled the loss of lives in actor-politician Vijay’s Karur rally stampede incident on Saturday. Thirty nine people, including eight children, died in the stampede in Karur.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan and other leaders expressed condolences. President Murmu expressed anguish over the tragic loss of lives in the incident and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Narendra Modi, condoling the deaths, said: “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”



Shah wrote on X saying, “Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”



Revanth Reddy said he was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic stampede in Karur that led to loss of many precious lives. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said in a post on X.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 36 people, including eight children, in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. In a post on X, Adityanath said, “Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic accident in Karur, Tamil Nadu. This saddening incident has snatched away precious lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Prabhu Shri Ram give them strength and peace to the departed souls. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Om Shanti!”



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed grief over the stampede during a rally of actor-politician Vijay at Karur in Tamil Nadu that left at least 36 people dead.Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, said that it was extremely sad that several people lost their lives in the rally. He expressed "deep sorrow" over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the affected families. The chief minister also sent a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin offering assistance, if needed. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede. “Received the tragic news of people dying in a stampede during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the grieving families to bear this painful moment. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede,” Soren posted on X Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan on Saturday expressed shock and grief over the stampede during a rally of actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu that left at least 36 people dead. In a message on the stampede, the LG extended profound grief and condolences to those who lost their kin in the tragedy. “I am deeply shocked and grieved over the death of people in an unexpected manner in the stampede at the rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu today," he said. Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said the news of the stampede was heartrending as several children and women were among the dead.



