Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses shock over MLA Lasya Nandita Death

DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 3:16 AM GMT (Update:2024-02-23 03:37:46.0)
Soon after the news of Lasya's demise surfaced, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He took ti twitter (X) to offer hie condolence to the family of the victim
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — DC Image

Hyderabad: Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on Friday morning. The mishap happened on the Outer Ring Road near Patancheru, Hyderabad.

Soon after the news of Lasya's demise surfaced, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He took ti twitter (X) to offer hie condolence to the family of the victim.





In his tweet, Revanth stated, the untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita has left me deeply shocked.

I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away last year. It is very sad that Nandita also died so suddenly.

