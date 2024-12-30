Patna: Police use water cannons, mild force to disperse BPSC protesters

Police on Sunday used water cannons and mild force to disperse protesters demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held here on December 13.The protesters, who were joined earlier in the day by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore at Gandhi Maidan, attempted to march towards the chief minister's residence in the evening, prompting police to take action, district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.The protesters also tried to jump over barricades while marching from Gandhi Maidan towards JP Golumber, he added."The protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan despite the administration's warning that any demonstration there would be considered unauthorised. The district police has registered an FIR against 21 known persons, including Prashant Kishore, his party president Manoj Bharti, city-based tutor Ramanshu Mishra and 600-700 unknown persons for organising a gathering of students at Gandhi Maidan even after denial of permission by the authorities", the DM told PTI.Kishore, who arrived in the afternoon and left after about an hour, criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "going to Delhi on a private visit but having no time for the youth of his own state."He also suggested that students start a "relay fast" so that fewer people risk their health for the cause."The CM does not have time to listen to the grievances of the protesting aspirants and has gone to Delhi. The protest will continue till their demand for the cancellation of the exam is not accepted. I am always with the protesting students", Kishore said while addressing the BPSC aspirants.Some protestors were detained by police near JP Golumber when they refused to vacate the roads."Water cannons and mild force were used to disperse protestors as some of them blocked traffic by lying on the roads near JP Golumber", the DM said.The DM said, "The government has been sensitive towards the concerns of the youth. The chief secretary has agreed to meet a five-member delegation approved by BPSC aspirants who have been pressing for an audience with the CM or some highly placed official. But protestors seemed to be disorganised and unable to nominate five persons".Talking to reporters, a BPSC aspirant said, "We never expected that the government would treat us like this. We are fighting for our own rights...we have nothing to do with those who are coming here to support our stir for political gains".Police also arrested two Patna-based tutors - Ramanshu Mishra and Rohan Anand - on charges of instigating students, said a top police officer of Patna district."Both are out on conditional bail and are undergoing treatment as they are not well", an official said.The candidates, who have been protesting for days, are seeking the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) due to allegations of a question paper leak in all centres, arguing that re-examination in just one centre would be unfair.