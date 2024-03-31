Police To Seek Custody of Radha Kishan Rao Tomorrow

Hyderabad: SIB officials, who were involved in the phone tapping episode, allegedly violated intercepted the conversations of a Tollywood couple that as facing domestic turmoil, and allegedly leaked the information to their colleagues and friends. Suspended SIB DSP D. Praneeth Rao is understood to have enjoyed listening to the conversations of the couple.



Sources said Praneeth Rao and retired SP P. Radha Kishan Rao allegedly indulged in settling land disputes of prominent persons after listening in on their phone conversations. The police officials are likely to file a petition on Monday before the court seeking police custody of Radha Kishan Rao.

Police officials obtained details of how Praneeth Rao spent several nights at SIB office for tapping phones. Some of the phone records were saved in a hard disk, which was damaged after the Congress government came to power.

The investigators allegedly obtained information in connection with disputed lands, residences and other properties owned by actors and allegedly gave leads to his team to settle issues. Actors and celebrities frequently change their SIM cards but Rao allegedly obtained data of such new numbers of celebrities from pubs after task force officials conducted raids and collected data of customers.

