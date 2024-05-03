Top
Police Seize over Rs 98 Lakh Cash in Unauthorised Transport

DC Correspondent
3 May 2024 3:37 PM GMT
Cyberabad special operations team (SOT). (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad special operations team (SOT) along with Shamirpet and Dundigal police seized more than Rs 98.3 lakh cash that was being transported in two vehicles to a bank. There was no documentation and clearance from authorities, police said. The first vehicle was found carrying Rs 50 lakh while the second vehicle was carrying Rs 48,32,200. A case have been registered and investigation underway.



