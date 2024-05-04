Police seize gold, silver worth millions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Madhapur special operations team and the RGI police during vehicle checks seized 34.78 kg of gold jewellery and 43.6 kg silver worth Rs 23,24,75,700 that was being carried in two cars, the Cyberabad police commissioner said on Saturday. The suspects did not have relevant documents to carry the precious metals and were being questioned. The gold and silver were handed over to the FST and the income-tax department was notified.

It was stated that Naplog Logistic, Marudhar Express and Maa Bhavaani Logistic Services were moving the precious metals from Mumbai to Hyderabad via air cargo.



